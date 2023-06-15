scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt’s comfy airport look is all hearts

Alia Bhatt kept it simple and paired her sweater top with a pair of blue high-waist denim trousers.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt's comfy airport look is all hearts pic courtesy twitter
Alia Bhatt kept it simple and paired her sweater top with a pair of blue high-waist denim trousers.The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, a cross-body bag, a no-make-up look, and a free hairdo.

Alia interacted with the paparazzi as she entered the airport, and posed for pictures with a smile.

She shares photos on her Instagram and captioned, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo “

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Entertainment Today

