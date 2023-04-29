scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt flashes big smiles at the airport fans wish her ‘all the best’ for Met Gala

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Well, now our Gangu is all set to take over the red carpet at Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt flashes big smiles at the airport
Beauty Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Well, now our Gangu is all set to take over the red carpet at Met Gala 2023 for the first time and we can’t wait for her look. Earlier today she was spotted leaving for New York from the Mumbai airport and flashed her million-dollar smile as she pose for the paparazzi.

Alia wore a white tank top and blue jeans to the airport and paired it with a pretty purple jacket. She also carried a white sling bag and tied her hair in a braided ponytail. Alia waved to the paparazzi and smiled at them as she entered the airport, flanked by her bodyguards and some CRPF personnel.

Reacting to the video on social media, fans of the actress showered their love on her. While most commented on how cute she looks in the outfit and it’s hard to believe that she is a mother, others wished her luck for the event. One comment reads, “Ready to slay MET Gala, will be rooting for you!” Another wrote, “Best Of Luck Girl! Slay!” One user also commented, “You go girl @aliaabhatt excited for MET Gala!” It’s evident from the comment section that fans are excited to see Alia’s MET Gala look.

