Alia Bhatt flaunts her glowing skin in purple swimsuit

Alia Bhatt on Wednesday, shared a picture-perfect selfie from an outdoor setting on her Instagram profile.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt on Wednesday, shared a picture-perfect selfie from an outdoor setting on her Instagram profile. Alia captioned the picture, “2.3 seconds after I’m left alone” and she added a selfie emoji.

The actress’ selfie game is very strong and this post is proof. The post was flooded with heart emojis in no time. Alia can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses in a lavender outfit. Alia Bhatt can be seen sporting no make-up in the picture.

Alia Bhatt has had a stellar year professionally so far. Last month, Alia Bhatt was in Seoul, where she attended the Gucci Cruise Show 2024.

