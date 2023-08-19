Alia Bhatt shares hot pictures with Kareena Kapoor, suggests makers to cast them together; Fans says, 'We Need Shanaya and Pooja in a movie together'

scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt shares hot pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan, suggests makers to cast them together; Fans says, ‘We need Shanaya and Pooja in a movie together’

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a Instagram carousel post.

By Shweta Ghadashi
What happpens when two female superstars come together on the internet? It will surely crash. This is what happened with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor fans. The two popular leading ladies posed together, and their photo went viral instantly.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a Instagram carousel post. In the first photo, gorgeous Kareena and Alia were captured looking in their mirrors. In the second photo, Kareena and Alia’s mirror reflection has been shown. In the third photo, Alia and Kareena posed together. The actresses shared the common post with the caption, “Can it get any better…P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting (mirror emoji).”

An internet user wrote, ‘We Need Shanaya and Pooja in a movie together’. Another netizen wrote, “Bebo & Rani together on the screen will (fire emoji).”

