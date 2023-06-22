scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor slay in airport fashion look; Paparazzi calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Jija’ and praises his Clean-Shaven look

Lovely couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were papped together at the Mumbai airport. It was after a long time that the two were spotted together at the aiport.

By Pooja Tiwari
Lovely couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were papped together at the Mumbai airport. It was after a long time that the two were spotted together at the aiport.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were all smiles as they were clicked at the Mumbai aiport. Ranbir was seen in an all-white look for the flight, while his wife Alia opted for an all-black comfortable looking lounge pants and T-shirt

On the other hand Ranbir was seen sporting a clean-shaven look after a long time. For the longest time, the actor had a thick beard and long hair for his look in his film Animal.

