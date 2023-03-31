scorecardresearch
Ananya Panday looks lovely in her pink coordinate set; She requests paps to not call her ‘ACP’ at Dior Fashion Show

By Pooja Tiwari
Ananya Panday looks lovely in her pink coordinate set
Ananya Panday looks lovely in her pink coordinate set

luxury fashion house Dior hosted a grand fashion show at Mumbai’s Gateway of India. Many celebrities from Bollywood Ananya Panday were among those present. Pictures and videos of the actress arriving at the event are going viral on social media.

Ananya Pandey gave a sweet girl vibe in the pink color short dress. She kept her makeup simple and added a glam touch with the smokey eyes. She accessorized her look with diamond jewelry and a black tiny bag.

In a viral video, Ananya is seen striking a stunning pose for the camera in front of a colorful Dior backdrop. When some people called her ‘ACP (Ananya Chunky Panday)’ during the photo-op, the actress sweetly replied, “Aap please ACP mat bole (Please don’t call me ACP).” Enters the venue.

After watching the video, the fans are praising the style of the actress. One user wrote, “Her style is always fresh and unique.” Another user wrote, “This color suits her very much.” Another user wrote, “Such a doll.”

Watch the video below:

