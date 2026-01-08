Ananya Panday’s Stunning Purple Dress Is A Must-See For Fashion Lovers

Ananya Panday has steadily carved a niche for herself in the fashion space, emerging as one of the younger Bollywood actors whose style choices consistently resonate with fans. Over the years, she has moved beyond experimental phases to embrace a fashion identity that feels polished, contemporary, and refreshingly relatable. Whether she is walking the red carpet, attending industry events, or stepping out casually, Ananya’s looks often strike a balance between elegance and ease—an approach that has helped her stand out in a crowded celebrity fashion landscape.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, where she starred opposite Kartik Aaryan. While the film itself failed to impress critics and audiences alike, its promotional run became a major talking point in fashion circles. During the promotions, Ananya showcased a wide range of outfits, experimenting confidently with silhouettes, colours, and textures. From structured ensembles to softer, flowy designs, she offered fashion enthusiasts ample inspiration, proving her growing confidence as a style risk-taker.

Even after the film’s release, Ananya has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to fashion. Her public appearances continue to generate buzz, with each look reflecting a thoughtful blend of trend and personal taste. Most recently, she attended an event where her outfit instantly captured attention—not through over-the-top embellishment, but through its rich colour palette and graceful design.

For the occasion, Ananya chose a purple dress from the luxury fashion label Taller Marmo. The outfit, known as the La Luna crystal kaftan, stood out for its relaxed yet refined aesthetic. The kaftan-style silhouette flowed effortlessly, offering a sense of movement that added to its visual appeal. Unlike heavily structured gowns, the draped design allowed for comfort while still maintaining a polished finish, making it an ideal choice for a formal yet understated appearance.

What elevated the outfit further was the crystal-buckle belt that gently cinched the waist. This subtle detail added definition to the otherwise fluid silhouette, creating a flattering shape without disrupting the dress’s easy elegance. The soft shimmer from the belt introduced just the right amount of drama, enhancing the overall look without overpowering it. The result was a perfect blend of modern minimalism and classic glamour—an aesthetic Ananya seems increasingly comfortable embracing.

In keeping with the understated elegance of the ensemble, Ananya kept her accessories minimal. She paired the dress with a delicate diamond necklace and matching earrings, ensuring that the focus remained firmly on the outfit. Her styling choices reflected restraint and confidence, proving that sometimes less truly is more. The clean approach allowed the deep purple hue and the dress’s intricate detailing to take centre stage.

According to the official website of Taller Marmo, the La Luna crystal kaftan is priced at 1,400 euros, which approximately translates to ₹1,47,035. While undeniably a luxury investment, the outfit showcased how statement pieces, when styled thoughtfully, can leave a lasting impression without relying on excessive embellishment.

On the professional front, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Sameer Vidwans, released on Christmas last year. Despite the buzz surrounding its lead pair, the film received largely negative reviews and failed to perform at the box office. However, Ananya’s career trajectory continues to move forward, with several projects lined up that promise to explore different facets of her screen presence.

Looking ahead, Ananya will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ upcoming romantic comedy Chand Mera Dil, where she stars opposite Lakshya. The project has already generated curiosity among fans, especially given Dharma’s track record in the rom-com genre. In addition to her film work, Ananya is set to reprise her role as Bella Rajvansh in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s popular series Call Me Bae. The show’s first season found an audience for its lighthearted tone and stylish storytelling, and expectations are high for the upcoming installment.

As Ananya Panday continues to evolve both professionally and stylistically, her recent fashion choices reflect a growing maturity and confidence. Whether on screen or off, she appears to be embracing a refined yet approachable image—one that resonates strongly with her generation and keeps her firmly in the spotlight.