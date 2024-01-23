Ananya Panday walks ramp at Paris Fashion Week in giant sieve

Actress Ananya Panday, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, walked the ramp at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

The actress turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024.

She became the youngest Bollywood actor to walk the ramp. However, it was her attire that left people talking on the internet.

Ananya wore a butterfly-inspired black mini dress. She also carried a giant sieve decorated with butterfly motifs. The sieve was seemingly attached to the dress underneath. She rounded up her look with a sleek hair bun and black high heels.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a video from the show.

Ananya wrote in the caption, “Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture week”.

Rahul’s collection is titled ‘Superheroes’ and is inspired by insects and snakes.

The Internet had a field day reacting to the outfit sported by the actress on the ramp. One user wrote in the comment section, “Ananya in Paris couture week so proud of her”.

Another commented, “Fashion inspired from Urfi”. A third user wrote, “As a model, she is fantastic”.

Another user wrote, “Is this a new Uorfi?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in a cyber-thriller tentatively titled ‘Control’, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She also has ‘Call My Bae’ and Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Shankara’ in the pipeline.