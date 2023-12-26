Thursday, December 28, 2023
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Arbaaz Khan shares pictures from his wedding celebration

By Agency News Desk
Arbaaz Khan shares pictures from his wedding celebration
Arbaaz Khan shares pictures from his wedding celebration _pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, who tied the knot with make-up artiste Sshura Khan, has shared pictures with his family from the wedding celebrations.

The actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared and array of pictures with the members of his family including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma and Arhaan Khan.

He wrote in the caption, “A happy family is but an earlier heaven.”

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time with Sshura Khan. As per report, Arbaaz and Sshura had met on the sets of the upcoming movie ‘Patna Shukla’.

The intimate wedding ceremony which was held at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan’s residence saw the presence of his family members, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and his kids, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan, actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha and Lulia Vantur.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have son Arhaan together. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

Previous article
Avinesh Rekhi’s fitness routine involves strength training, cardio
Next article
Japan’s robotic SLIM Moon lander enters lunar orbit on Christmas
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.