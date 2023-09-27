Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill flaunting their disney princess look in yellow and red gowns for the promotion of their film Thank You For Coming

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill are busy promoting their upcoming film ‘Thank You for Coming’. This film is going to be released in theaters on 6 October. Recently Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted during the promotion of the film.

During this, both the actresses were seen in Disney Princess look. Both the actresses were wearing gowns. Shehnaaz Gill was looking very hot in a yellow off shoulder short gown. Bhumi Pednekar was wearing an orange colored gown, in which she looked no less than a princess.

One user commented, ‘Shehnaz looking more like heroine’ ANother user wrote, ‘Bhai…#shehnaazgill saari promotions mein kya sexy lag rahi hai… iske liye koi special designer rakha lagta hai’