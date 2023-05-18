Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her white bralette saree-style skirt

Sara Ali Khan has made her much-anticipated debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival this year. After walking the red carpet in a golden heavily-embroidered lehenga and changing into a black strapless gown, the star captured the essence of modern Indian fashion in a black-and-white saree-style ensemble for Day 2.

Like the lehenga, master couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla designed Sara’s latest outfit. While the last two looks failed to impress netizens, fans found the new monochrome attire an improvement. Scroll through to see Sara’s pictures and read our download on it.

Sara Ali Khan stepped out in the French Riviera town to display her sartorial prowess for a photoshoot. Sara wore a black-and-white coloured beaded bralette blouse and a saree-style skirt by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The star and the designers posted pictures of the look on Instagram.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared details about the ensemble in the caption, “Sara Ali Khan creates magic in monochrome at Cannes 2023 in #abujanisandeepkhosla Couture. She dons an off-white chamois satin trailing skirt with an attached drape, intricately bordered with black and white tiny beads and crystals.”