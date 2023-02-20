scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone’s airport fashion diaries: Her comfy tracksuit is perfect for your next airport look

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport. She arrived in Mumbai with a big smile on her face as she walked out of the airport.

By Pooja Tiwari
She donned a bright smile as she was greeted by the shutterbugs. Deepika also turned heads with her orange trench coat, giving a new definition to airport fashion.

The actress was seen wearing a green sweatshirt which she paired with trousers of the same colour. She layered her outfit with a bright orange coat and kept her hair open. She donned sunglasses and opted for white shoes.

Deepika’s airport fashion diaries are meant to be bookmarked for all times. As she was greeted by the paparazzi, Deepika flashed her cute, adorable smile.

