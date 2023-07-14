Deepika Padukone in bold lipstick wearing stylish white sportswear

Deepika Padukone’s personal style has helped her garner a large fan following over the years.

Though her immaculate OOTDs are fit to be displayed on the runway, they are elegant nonetheless.

And she definitely knows how to elevate the simple look as the star is never underdressed. Her new photoshoot in all-white sportswear backs our claim.

The official Instagram page of Adidas India shared a picture of Deepika Padukone from a recent photoshoot. It shows Deepika posing for the cameras dressed in an all-white sportswear set featuring a sweatshirt and track pants.

Fans loved her sporty look, which she elevated with striking glam and a sleek hairdo. They populated the comments section with praise for the star’s styling.