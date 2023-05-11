Deepika Padukone features on the cover of Time Magazine as ‘global star’

Deepika Padukone is the latest ‘global star’ to feature on the cover of Time magazine. She is credited with ‘bringing the world to Bollywood’ with her work. In 2018, she was among the 100 people honoured by the magazine on their 100 Most Influential list.

Deepika is called ‘the most popular actress in the world’s most populous country’. On the cover, she is seen wearing a beige oversized suit and no shoes.

Deepika spoke about the ‘constant political backlash’ against her. She said, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it.” Previously, Deepika’s film Padmaavat saw protests from Karni Sena; her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with students, who were attacked by a mob, caused an uproar; and her ‘saffron bikini’ from a song in Pathaan was heavily discussed and debated online, with the film witnessing boycott calls as well.

Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film Project K opposite actor Prabhas. She also has Siddharth Anand’s next action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan in pipeline.