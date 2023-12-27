Friday, December 29, 2023
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Dia Mirza enjoys family outing at Gir National Park

Dia Mirza visited the Gir National Park in Gujarat with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and husband Vaibhav Rekhi, and also dropped glimpses from her adventurous trip.

By Agency News Desk
Dia Mirza enjoys family outing at Gir National Park
Dia Mirza enjoys family outing at Gir National Park _pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza visited the Gir National Park in Gujarat with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and husband Vaibhav Rekhi, and also dropped glimpses from her adventurous trip. Dia and her businessman husband Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the former Miss India who enjoys a fanbase of 5.5 million followers, shared a happy video, in which she could be seen enjoying a jungle safari with her son. Dia is wearing an olive-green jacket, blue denims, and a round hat, while her son is donning a cute sweater with a matching cap.

The string of photos also gives a glimpse of lions, picturesque locales, while the last photo shows Dia hugging her husband, Vaibhav.

She captioned the post: “Maybe I was waiting for my Simba to arrive so I could finally witness the magic of #GirNationalPark. Completely enraptured by every moment spent in this sanctuary. So much more to explore. Will share more soon. Spending time with @tapansheth @birds_of_india_ makes it all the more wonderful! #SunsetKeDivane #WildForLife #BornFree #WinterBreak.”

On the work front, Dia was last seen as Uzma in ‘Dhak Dhak’, and as Shehnaz in ‘Made in Heaven’.

Previous article
Nagesh Trophy: Haryana beat Tamil Nadu by 51 runs, Andhra Pradesh drubbed Rajasthan
Next article
PCB rejects Melbourne Stars' plea for NOC extension
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.