Dia Mirza enjoys family outing at Gir National Park

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza visited the Gir National Park in Gujarat with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi and husband Vaibhav Rekhi, and also dropped glimpses from her adventurous trip. Dia and her businessman husband Vaibhav had tied the knot in February 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the former Miss India who enjoys a fanbase of 5.5 million followers, shared a happy video, in which she could be seen enjoying a jungle safari with her son. Dia is wearing an olive-green jacket, blue denims, and a round hat, while her son is donning a cute sweater with a matching cap.

The string of photos also gives a glimpse of lions, picturesque locales, while the last photo shows Dia hugging her husband, Vaibhav.

She captioned the post: “Maybe I was waiting for my Simba to arrive so I could finally witness the magic of #GirNationalPark. Completely enraptured by every moment spent in this sanctuary. So much more to explore. Will share more soon. Spending time with @tapansheth @birds_of_india_ makes it all the more wonderful! #SunsetKeDivane #WildForLife #BornFree #WinterBreak.”

On the work front, Dia was last seen as Uzma in ‘Dhak Dhak’, and as Shehnaz in ‘Made in Heaven’.