Sonam Kapoor recently made heads turn at a fashion event in Mumbai with her stylish appearance. She was seen striking a pose with Khushi Kapoor. She gave a traditional touch to her all-pink Dior outfit for the luxury fashion house’s first show in India.

She completed her stylish look with long statement earrings, golden heels, and a bag. Khushi, on the other hand, looked stunning in a black and white checkered outfit.