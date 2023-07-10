scorecardresearch
Fans cheer Saira Banu as she flaunts '22-inch waistline' in throwback pic

Saira Banu recently got nostalgic, as she shared a monochrome throwback picture of herself

By Agency News Desk
Veteran actress Saira Banu recently got nostalgic, as she shared a monochrome throwback picture of herself, and recalled her days when she had a ’22 inch waistline’.

Saira made her Instagram debut on July 7, and has gained 12K followers since then.

In the social media post, she has posted an old photo, where she can be seen wearing a salwar suit with a dupatta draped around her bun hairdo. With her signature eye makeup, the 78-year-old actress is flaunting her ’22 inch waistline’ in the picture.

She captioned it as, “The 22 inch waistline in days far gone… Oh! Only if Time stood Still… Alas!”

The post was showered with comments like – “Ma’am God has created you in a way that you have been beautiful at every age and every size. This universe adores you and we love you”, “Perfectly beautiful and graceful! Greetings from a British fan living in Japan”, “Prettiest”, “U were heralded as Beauty Queen”, “always so beautiful”.

In her first Instagram post, she had shared a heartfelt picture of her late husband, the greatest Indian actor ever, Dilip Kumar.

