scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie

Fardeen Khan has shared a selfie flaunting his ripped body at the beach.

By Agency News Desk
Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie
Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie

After battling weight issues, Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has shared a selfie flaunting his ripped body at the beach. Fardeen took to Instagram, where he posted a shirtless picture of himself as he gave a glimpse of his beach day. In the image, he looked away from the camera with the sunset and the waves in the background.

For the caption, he wrote: “Sun sea sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day.”

His friends and social media users could not keep calm after looking at his perfect transformation picture.

Actress Dia Mirza dedicated a song to him: “Here comes the sun.” She added: “Shine on my friend.”

Zayed Khan sais: “Well done FK.”

An amazed Rohit Bose Roy said: “Look at you.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh commented: “Smashing FK.”

Celebrity photographer Daboo Rantnani found the picture “Deadly.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a “fire” emoji.

A fan said: “The curious cas of Benhamin Fardeen!! Reverse aging at its best.”

Another said: “The Hulk baap re baap my superstar fav Feroz Khan’s gem fardeen khan. Best handsome actor.”

“Looking awesome sir,” said another.

It was almost three years ago, when a few pictures of Fardeen started doing the rounds on social media, and the actor had visibly put on a lot of weight for which he was criticised.

His last film was Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. According to reports, he was supposed to make a comeback to films with Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Visfot’. He is expected to make his OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi.

15
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in my team: Sandeep Patil
Next article
Rohanpreet Singh goes all gangsta with new track 'God's Fav'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah returns as India opt to bowl first against Ireland; Rinku, Prasidh to make debut

Technology

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal plans e-commerce startup: Report

Technology

7 in 10 IT leaders believe AI-enabled tech will make teams more efficient: Study

Technology

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pair up with A-list couple on vacation before wedding

News

Sana Sayyad shares her joy over shooting with Ayushmann, Ananya

News

How Bruce Lee inspired creators of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

News

'KBC 15': Abhishek shares what happens when Big B sits for family movie night

Technology

Sun's activity is behind Neptune vanishing clouds

News

Rajamouli visits Pulpit Rock in Norway with wife Rama

Technology

Hackers target over 1K Indian websites as part of I-Day malicious campaign

Sports

SAFF U-16 C'ships will be a good test, boys can only grow from here, says U16 men's football coach Ishfaq Ahmed

Sports

Sony Sports Network official broadcaster of Saudi Pro League in India for two seasons

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Mahadeva Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

Technology

Jio launches prepaid plans with bundled Netflix subscription

Technology

Future of technology can’t be shaped by few countries & companies: MoS IT

Sports

Jay Shah congratulates Virat Kohli on completing 15 years in international cricket

Sports

Sukhman wins title as Anshul, Chaitanya top Category B and C at IGU Haryana Juniors

News

Drake gives fan a pink Birkin bag at his Los Angeles tour stop

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US