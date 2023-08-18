Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie

After battling weight issues, Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has shared a selfie flaunting his ripped body at the beach. Fardeen took to Instagram, where he posted a shirtless picture of himself as he gave a glimpse of his beach day. In the image, he looked away from the camera with the sunset and the waves in the background.

For the caption, he wrote: “Sun sea sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day.”

His friends and social media users could not keep calm after looking at his perfect transformation picture.

Actress Dia Mirza dedicated a song to him: “Here comes the sun.” She added: “Shine on my friend.”

Zayed Khan sais: “Well done FK.”

An amazed Rohit Bose Roy said: “Look at you.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh commented: “Smashing FK.”

Celebrity photographer Daboo Rantnani found the picture “Deadly.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a “fire” emoji.

A fan said: “The curious cas of Benhamin Fardeen!! Reverse aging at its best.”

Another said: “The Hulk baap re baap my superstar fav Feroz Khan’s gem fardeen khan. Best handsome actor.”

“Looking awesome sir,” said another.

It was almost three years ago, when a few pictures of Fardeen started doing the rounds on social media, and the actor had visibly put on a lot of weight for which he was criticised.

His last film was Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. According to reports, he was supposed to make a comeback to films with Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Visfot’. He is expected to make his OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi.