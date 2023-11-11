scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth twinkle at Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash

Amritpal Singh Bindra is known for ‘Majaa Ma’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’. He held a Diwali party on Friday night a day after designer Manish Malhotra hosted one

Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sidharth twinkle at Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali bash _pic courtesy news agency
The star power was at its peak at producer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali bash on Friday night where the who’s who of Bollywood was seen making an entry adding extra glitz and glamour to the party.

Producer Amritpal Singh Bindra is known for ‘Majaa Ma’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’. He held a Diwali party on Friday night a day after designer Manish Malhotra hosted one.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen making a superstar-like entry, however, he chose not to get clicked.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Sriram Nene were pictured together. The twinkle toes chose a pristine white outfit paired with some emeralds for the celebrations.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a red outfit as she attended the celebrations with her beau Jackky Bhagnani.

SRK’s daughter Suhana, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda too were seen making an entry. Zoya Akhtar, who has directed Suhana and Agastya in ‘The Archies’, attended the party too. Nimrat Kaur stunned in an orange and gold lehenga.

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a stylish couple entry. They even posed for the shutterbugs. Looking dapper in black, Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal were spotted while entering.

In a rare sighting, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt was spotted at the event. She chose a light pink number and paired it with minimum make-up for a dewy effect.

