Gauahar Khan glowing in her baby shower pictures along with husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan surprised fans with a charming animated Instagram picture announcing her pregnancy in December. Months later, the actress and her husband, Zaid Darbar, staged a lavish baby shower for their close friends and family.

Many television actors attended the celebratory event on Sunday, including Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy, among others. Pictures and videos of the ceremony, which have been shared on social media, show the soon-to-be parents beaming with delight as they prepare to welcome a new family member.

Gauahar looked stunning in a multicoloured floral patterned maxi dress while flaunting her baby bulge at the event. Zaid, looked dashing in a multicoloured striped shirt and white pants. The newlyweds looked stunning and were beaming as they posed for the cameras.