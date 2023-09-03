scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan goes shirtless and flaunts his washboard abs, Saba Azad reacts

By Agency News Desk
Hrithik Roshan goes shirtless, flaunts his washboard abs
Hrithik Roshan _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan treated his fans and followers with a jaw-dropping picture of him flaunting his perfect six-pack abs. Hrithik, on Saturday, took to Instagram as he dropped a new shirtless monochrome picture. “Can’t see the finish line,” he captioned the image.

Soon after he dropped the post, his friends and fans could not stop gushing about the thirst trap picture.

Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad dropped a muscle fire and a heart emoticon.

The director of his upcoming film Siddharth Anand wrote: “It’s on Fighter set. When you come tomorrow I’ll show it to you.”

Hrithik’s co-star Anil Kapoor dropped fire and clapped emojis.

Hrithik recently unveiled a motion poster of his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’s first look as Indian Air Force pilots.

He captioned it: “#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Fighter’ also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The aerial action film is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Pic. Sourcehrithikroshan
6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Grammy-winner Gloria Estefan celebrates 45th wedding anniversary with husband Emilio Estefan
Next article
‘Gadar 2’ bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan walk hand-in-hand; Salman Khan, Aamir Khan pose together
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US