Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba Azad’s heels, picture takes over the internet

A picture of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan holding his girlfriend Saba Azad's stilettoes has been doing the rounds on social media.

By News Bureau
A picture of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan holding his girlfriend Saba Azad's stilettoes has been doing the rounds on social media.

Hrithik and Saba were seen attending the star-studded launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

In the picture posted by a Twitter user, Hrithik is seen holding Saba’s heels.

Several celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood added sparkle to the event including Tom Holland Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Varun Dhawan.

Hrithik and Saba have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status and recently opened up about it. The two keep making appearances together.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next directorial ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Kajol calls daughter Nysa Devgn 'mini me' in hilarious picture string
Study suggests periodic boosters to keep Covid-19 in check
Study suggests periodic boosters to keep Covid-19 in check

Kajol calls daughter Nysa Devgn 'mini me' in hilarious picture string

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Yentamma Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde

Apple may launch AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

Salman Khan, Venkatesh with Ram Charan do revamped version of 'Naatu Naatu' hookstep for 'Yentamma'

Actor Sanjeev Jotangia wants to be successful like Big B, Kishore Kumar, Rafael Nadal

Anushree Mehta: 'Mrs. Undercover' celebrates homemakers across the globe

VC firm BlackSoil raises over $25 mn in fresh capital

iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

IPL 2023: It will be a selection headache with De Kock joining the team, says Morkel on Mayers' scintillating form

IPL 2023: I can't fill Bravo's shoes; just trying to pick his brains, says CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande

Arav Chowdharry to play an antagonist in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Bathukamma Song Lyrics starrring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

Actress Dia Mirza pulls BMC's ears, wants Mumbai to breathe 'Clean Air'

Why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much

Soni Razdan posts throwback pic of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' shoot

Maya succeeds in breaking ties between Anuj, Anupamaa, says Gaurav Khanna on 'Anupamaa'

