Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twinning in black for a date

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are giving us major couple goals. The pair made their relationship official recently and have been spotted together on various occasions since.

Earlier this week, they were spotted at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Hrithik and Saba were seen together in Bandra, heading out for their late-night weekday date. The couple twinned in stunning black outfits as they walked hand-in-hand.

Fans are already loving this jodi and we are drooling over their PDA too.