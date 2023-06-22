scorecardresearch
Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari twin in black

Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted arriving at a Karan Mehta's birthday.

Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari twin in black
Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari twin in black

Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted arriving at a Karan Mehta’s birthday.

The two were pictured as they arrived separately for the party on Wednesday night.

Palak was spotted at the celebration sporting a beautiful little black dress. Before heading to the party, she posed for a few shots with the paparazzi. Ibrahim quickly followed.

She smiled at the shutterbugs stationed outside the party premises. On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan was also captured arriving at the party. Dressed in a black shirt, Ibrahim waved at the paparazzi before heading inside.

