Ileana d'cruz flaunts pregnancy glow in new baby bump pictures

Ileana D’Cruz announced her first pregnancy recently and took social media by storm. In April this year, she shared the good news with fans by dropping a cute post.

In her post, she wrote that she ‘cannot wait to meet her little darling’. Post announcing her pregnancy, the actress has been sharing cute glimpses of herself on Instagram. Earlier today, she took to her handle and shared adorable pictures while flaunting her baby bump.

In the mirror selfies, the mommy-to-be is seen sporting a black crop top paired with matching pants. In the first picture, she is seen facing the mirror and clicking a selfie while in the second picture, Ileana changed her angle to flaunt her baby bump. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “It all about…angles” followed by a laughing emoji. The actress is seen exuding a pregnancy glow in the pictures.

