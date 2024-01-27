Ira, Nupur’s wedding album: Aamir, Reena, Kiran & brother Azad steal the show

Bollywood’s ‘perfectionist’ Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has shared some heartwarming candid pictures of her wedding celebrations, and it has a glimpse of their entire family. Taking to the social media, Ira shared string of photographs from one of the wedding festivities, which happened in Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

In the photos, we can see the lovebirds Ira and Nupur twinning in black outfits. Ira looked beautiful in an off shoulder black velvet dress, with a side thigh high slit. She completed the look with black boots and a choker.

Nupur sported a black formal shirt, matching trousers, and a vest coat.

The clicks features Ira’s parents Aamir and Reena Dutta. We get a glimpse of Aamir’s second ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad in the photographs.

One photo shows Ira hugging her brother Azad. The snaps also include glimpse of Nupur’s mother.

There are also pictures of their friends, family, and the loved ones.

The post is captioned: “We clean up well.”

Nupur proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir.

The couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.