It’s Lakshadweep! Oops, no, Maldives Ranveer Singh gets his geography wrong

Actor Ranveer Singh, who joined the slew of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, in promoting the Lakshadweep islands, has caught the attention of the netizens for mistakenly posting a picture of Maldives.

Amid the row over Maldives politician Zahid Rameez criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep, the actor, who is known for his work in ‘Gully Boy’, took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a picture of a beautiful island.

Along with the photo, he wrote: “This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country. Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands Chalo bharat dekhe”.

However, it caught the attention of the social media users, and they wrote: “You are promoting Indian islands while putting a picture of Maldives. What is wrong with you, Ranveer?”

The actor was quick to delete the picture from his social media post.

Reacting to the faux pas, one fan said: “Too late to delete, the internet always wins”. Another wrote: “deleted”.

Earlier, in the day, Ranveer along with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they jetted off to an undisclosed location for a vacation.

Meanwhile, he was last seen as the lead in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. He next has ‘Singham Again’.