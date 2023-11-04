Janhvi Kapoor leaves us speechless with her looks in a golden off-shoulder gown: Paparazzi says Janhvi Ji Bahut Khubsurat Ho

Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet at the MAMI Film Festival 2023 on Friday in a golden off-shoulder gown which received mixed reactions from her fans. She was all smiles as she waved to the paparazzi. Her latest look boasts of risk and glamour through and through.

She opted for a glossy look that was set right with a dewy base, fresh tint, and glossy lips. Her hairdo was another bookmark-worthy style that seemed like a perfect fit for the festivities.

She is currently working on her film Devara with Jr NTR.