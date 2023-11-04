scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor leaves us speechless with her looks in a golden off-shoulder gown: Paparazzi says Janhvi Ji Bahut Khubsurat Ho

Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet at the MAMI Film Festival 2023 on Friday in a golden off-shoulder gown

By Pooja Tiwari
Janhvi Kapoor leaves us speechless with her looks in a golden off-shoulder gown
Janhvi Kapoor leaves us speechless with her looks in a golden off-shoulder gown _ pic courtesy instagram

Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet at the MAMI Film Festival 2023 on Friday in a golden off-shoulder gown which received mixed reactions from her fans. She was all smiles as she waved to the paparazzi. Her latest look boasts of risk and glamour through and through.

She opted for a glossy look that was set right with a dewy base, fresh tint, and glossy lips. Her hairdo was another bookmark-worthy style that seemed like a perfect fit for the festivities.

She is currently working on her film Devara with Jr NTR.

5
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Russell Brand accused of sexual assault on ‘Arthur’ film set
Next article
Men’s ODI WC: Match against India gave us a bit of confidence, says Jonathan Trott on Afghanistan’s batting
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US