scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

By News Bureau

Janhvi Kapoor shared her concern about her furry friend Panda’s eating habits. Apparently, the cute little dog is “fussy” about his food, so she took to social media to ask her fans to suggest ways to get Panda to eat normally.

Janhvi, who is best known for her roles in films such as “Dhadak”, “Ghost Stories”, “Gunjan Saxena:The Kargil Girl”, “Roohi”, and “Mili”, shared a video stating the problem with Panda and requested fans to share healthy and interesting food ideas so that her pet starts eating properly again.

She also mentioned that shoots are keeping her busy and wrote in the caption: “You know how we get dull and lethargic and start losing our stamina and shine if we don’t eat well, and don’t get enough nutrients? I think that’s what’s happening with Panda too, guys!

“He has been so fussy about his food lately, he’s barely eating! I think I need to change his diet or introduce some new things into his routine!

“Do you have any suggestions for me? Help guys! What should I do?”

Janhvi, incidentally, is busy shooting for “Mr And Mrs Mahi”, also starring Rajkummar Rao.

Previous article
Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war
Next article
Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

Sports

Australian Open: Korda reaches first Grand Slam quarterfinal after epic tie-break win

News

J&K's first female police officer recounts establishing herself being a woman

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US