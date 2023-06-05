Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn enjoys with her friends at Beyonce’s Renaissance concert

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s 20-year-old daughter Nysa Devgn is one of the most popular star kids of B-Town. She loves partying with her friends and Nysa’s pictures that surface on Instagram go viral in no time at all.

Nysa Devgan attended Beyonce’s concert, Renaissance World Tour, in London with her friends. Singer Kanika Kapoor was also seen in one of the pictures with Nysa.

Nysa was seen posing with her friends during the concert, while the background gave a glimpse of the packed venue. Nysa looked incredibly pretty in a full-sleeved grey top paired with a white sequinned skirt. She was seen wearing a fuchsia pink hat.

Nysa left her hair open, and her makeup was on fleek! She was seen smiling widely in the pictures. In one of the pictures, Kanika Kapoor is seen seated next to Nysa. Kanika also looks chic in a white tee layered with black puffer jacket. She also had a black hat on.The pictures are simply unmissable!