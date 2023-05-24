scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor Khan is holidaying at beach destination

Kareena Kapoor scooped out some time out of her busy schedule and checked into a beach destination.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Kareena Kapoor scooped out some time out of her busy schedule and checked into a beach destination. On Tuesday night, the actress shared a glimpse of her time there. The actress checked into Goa and posted a stunning selfie of herself from the destination on her Instagram stories.

The actress can be seen dressed in a black outfit and she can be seen wearing red lip colour in the selfie, The caption on Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram story read, “Goa nights with a red lip.” Kareena Kapoor began the year with a family holiday in Switzerland. A few months ago, she was holidaying in Kenya.

Kareena Kapoor’s selfie game is super strong. Earlier this month, the actress shared this picture and she captioned it, “Hello Monday… lets see what you got in store for me.”

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
