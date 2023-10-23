scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares candid pics with BFF Malaika Arora on her 50th b’day: ‘To our sisterhood bond’

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday showered birthday love on her best friend, and actress Malaika Arora

By Agency News Desk
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares candid pics with BFF Malaika Arora on her 50th b'day 'To our sisterhood bond'
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares candid pics with BFF Malaika Arora on her 50th b'day 'To our sisterhood bond' _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday showered birthday love on her best friend, and actress Malaika Arora, by dropping some unseen candid pictures, symbolising their ‘sisterhood’ bond.

Model, and dancer Malaika is best known for her performance in the song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from the 1998 movie ‘Dil Se’, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress has been the judge on the shows like ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘India’s Got Talent’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’,and ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

On Monday, Malaika turned 50 years old, and her BFF Kareena took to Instagram stories and dropped a heartwarming wish for her.

In the string of photos, Malaika can be seen in a black sweetheart neck cutout crop top, and matching pants. She is seen holding a black stiletto heel in one hand and using it as a phone. The candid picture seems to be from some nightout party.

The second photo shows Malaika and Kareena laughing candidly, during an event. Malaika is wearing a green outfit, while Kareena is looking gorgeous in a silver dress. We can see a leg with black boots and Kareena is holding the boot with one hand.

The last photo shows Malaika lovingly hugging Kareena from behind.

The post was captioned as: “These three pictures symbolise our love for each other our sisterhood bond and ofcourse our love for our joothaaaasss. Love you Malla happy birthday gorgeous @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena next has ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.

| Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena kapoor khan shares candid pics with bff malaika arora on her 50th b'day: 'to our sisterhood bond'
30
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
John Legend says his 4 kids bring ‘a lot of joy’, ‘positive energy’ to their home
Next article
Jennifer Garner says Reese Witherspoon was there during 'very public, very hard moment' in her life
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US