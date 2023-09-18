Karishma Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were at their casual best at the airport

Karisma Kapoor was spotted at the airport with Janhvi Kapoor. The divas proved less is more in comfy outfits and no-makeup looks. Janhvi could be seen wearing a casual all-white loose full-sleeved tee and loose pants. She opted for a curly hairdo and subtle makeup. She completed her looks with orange sling bag.

While, Karisma Kapoor wore a military green sweatshirt with black pants and white sneakers. Janhvi obliged some fans for pictures too. Take a look at the video. The netizens also started reacting to the same. Most of the netizens had a hilarious question as to why Janhvi Kapoor’s pillow was missing.

For the unversed, the Janhvi is often seen carrying a pillow with her at the airport. One of the netizens wrote, “Pillow kaha hai.” Another user declared that Karisma Kapoor is stealing the show from Janhvi. The comment said, “Karishma Kapoor stealing the show.” A netizen went on to say, “Finally can relate to their outfits- comfy airport wear.” Another user enquired about Janhvi’s pillow and said, “Pillow?

Karisma Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor seemed to be returning from what looked like an outing from an undisclosed location.