scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twin in black in their airport look

The much-loved Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together at the Mumbai airport during the early hours of June 15, Thursday.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twin in black in their airport look
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twin in black in their airport look

The much-loved Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together at the Mumbai airport during the early hours of June 15, Thursday.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal served major couple fashion goals, as they twinned in matching black hoodies and trousers.

The Tiger 3 actress kept it simple with a pair of oversized sunglasses, a tan tote bag, a pair of black and white sneakers, and a free hairdo.

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor, on the other hand, looked stylish in a pair of sunglasses, a matching red cap, and a backpack.

Vicky Kaushal shared a romantic picture with Katrina Kaif while they are looking at each other in their balcony home and with a sunset view.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch opener
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch opener

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt’s comfy airport look is all hearts

News

New lawsuit against Bill Cosby by 9 women alleging sexual assault

Technology

Judge orders cops to evict Twitter from US office over unpaid rent

Technology

Twitter sued for $250 mn over 'wilful' music copyright infringement

News

6.2-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

Technology

Sony testing cloud streaming for some PS5 games

Technology

Meta introduces text-based 'world chat' feature for Horizon Worlds

Sports

Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site in China

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watches to soon alert users of irregular heart rhythms

Technology

UN chief calls for stemming online hate, bolstering social cohesion

Technology

Will close down Facebook in India, Karnataka HC warns social media giant

Sports

Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons beat Rajasthan Patriots 28-24

Sports

Ashes 2023: Confident Smith not fazed by 'funky' England

Sports

Messi vows to maintain good form before 2026 World Cup

Sports

Jr Men's National Hockey: Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh register wins on Day 3

Sports

Golf: Five Indians including Diksha and Amandeep to tee up at German Masters

Sports

Anantjeet, Raiza win Skeet National Selection Trials

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US