Kiara Advani enjoys Sindhi food made by 'mama'

Kiara Advani enjoyed some homemade Sindhi food prepared by her mother

By Agency News Desk
Kiara Advani enjoys Sindhi food made by 'mama' _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Kiara Advani enjoyed some homemade Sindhi food prepared by her mother. On Sunday night, Kiara took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a plate full of food made by her mother.

In the image, she wrote: “Sindhi curry aloo took bhindi fry.Sometimes all you really need is mamas home food.”

Talking about her work, Kiara, who is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra, is currently basking in the success of her latest release ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, where she was seen sharing screen space with actor Kartik Aaryan.

The actress will next be seen in ‘Game Changer’ with Ram Charan, a political action thriller film directed by S. Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut and written by Karthik Subbaraj.

The film also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar.

The film was announced in February 2021 with the tentative title ‘RC15’ and began its production in October 2021; filming took place in Hyderabad, New Zealand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Visakhapatnam and Punjab.

The official title was unveiled on March 27, 2023, during Charan’s birthday. The film score and soundtrack album are composed by Thaman S with cinematography by Tirru.

