Kriti Sanon flaunts 24 karat gold print saree; sits on the floor at Adipurush trailer launch

Kriti Sanon is often hailed for her “down-to-earth” nature. Kriti has once again won over hearts on the internet with her sweet gesture. At the trailer launch of Adipurush, Kriti, who plays the leading lady in the Prabhas starrer, sat on ground after there was no seat available in the theatre.

A video of Kriti Sanon sitting on the floor after finding no seat in the hall has surfaced on social media. The video’s caption also claimed that Kriti didn’t want to disturb those who were already seated. Kriti’s fans were impressed by this heartfelt gesture of the actress.

Kriti Sanon left her fans speechless as she turned up at the trailer launch event of the film Adipurush clad in an ethereal saree. The actress, who plays Janaki (Sita) in the film co-starring Prabhas, looked like a dreamy vision to behold in a custom-made saree designed by duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

She wore an ivory double drape comprising a khadi saree and a vintage Kerala cotton saree. The two sarees were teamed to put together this head-turning look. But wait, there’s more. While the ivory khadi saree was adorned with a zardozi border, the Kerala drape was enlivened with 24-karat gold Khadi block print. She rounded off the look with a regal mustard blouse adorned with floral embellishments (tamba tikki flowers) and emeralds.