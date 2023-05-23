scorecardresearch
Kusha Kapila makes her red carpet debut at Cannes

By Editorial Desk
The prestigious Cannes film festival was set ablaze as popular Social Media Influencer and Content Creator Kusha Kapila graced the red carpet for the very first time. Stepping into the limelight with grace and poise, Kapila stunned onlookers in a breathtaking ensemble designed by the renowned fashion maestro Rahul Mishra. Her red-carpet debut at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival marked a significant milestone in her burgeoning career, showcasing her versatility and flair for fashion.

For her grand entrance, Kusha Kapila donned a resplendent hand-embroidered gown, meticulously crafted from opulent fabrics and adorned with delicate floral motifs. Cinched at the waist, the gown falls into a mermaid silhouette at the bottom, complemented with a long sheer tulle cape. The exquisite detailing and artistry showcased Mishra’s unparalleled mastery, creating a mesmerizing piece that transcended time and fashion norms.

Speaking on the occasion Kusha Kapila adds, “I am beyond thrilled to have made my red carpet-debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the brilliant Rahul Mishra. His designs captured my vision perfectly, combining elegance and modernity in a way that truly reflects my personal style. I also want to express my gratitude to Fetch agency for their unwavering support and guidance throughout my journey. This experience has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Ayesha Amin Nigam, stylist for the look adds, “We wanted to keep it very classic for her first red carpet at Cannes yet impactful. The two trails bring the necessary drama to the carpet. It was so special to work with renowned haute couture Indian designer Rahul Mishra on ensemble as he is the perfect confluence of India and France! The look we finalized on is a take on a classic black ensemble which embodied the old-world glamor which is so key to Cannes whilst modernizing it for today’s world with its interesting take on detailing with the structural embroidery that embraces her neckline, adding the perfect amount of oomph, and framing her so beautifully.”

Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
