Malaika Arora drops year-end photo with 'forever support system' son Arhaan

Actress and model Malaika Arora has shared a year-end photograph with her ‘forever best friend’ and ‘support system’- her son Arhaan Khan.

By Agency News Desk
Malaika Arora, Arhaan _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora has shared a year-end photograph with her ‘forever best friend’ and ‘support system’- her son Arhaan Khan. Malaika was married for 19 years to the actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan. The couple had announced their separation in 2017. They have a son Arhaan, who was born in 2002.

On December 24, 2023, Arbaaz tied the knot for the second time with makeup artist Sshura Khan. The intimate wedding ceremony which was held at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan’s residence saw the presence of his family members, including- Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and his kids, Arhaan, his parents Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, amongst others.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram, where she enjoys 18.7 million followers’ and shared a happy picture with her son. The photograph shows Malaika leaning on Arhaan, wearing an olive green velvet jacket. While, Arhaan sported a white tee shirt, and red jacket. He completed his look with a tall Christmas hat.

The mother-son duo are posing candidly for the cameras and laughing their hearts out.

She captioned the post as: “As this year comes to an end … my forever #mybabyboy#mybestfriend#mysupportsystem#myfoodie”.

Twinkle Khanna, Pulkit Samrat dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. While Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora wrote: “My loves”.

Malaika also took to Instagram Stories, and shared a note, which read as: “Beautiful things happen when you distance yourself from negativity”. She also shared a picture of a cake, and wrote: “Thank u for this pre new year treat dear #chefharshita”.

