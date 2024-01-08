Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Advertisement
BollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora gives sneak peek into her workout; pet Casper joins fitness fun

Malaika Arora, dropped a glimpse of her morning workout, serving major fitness goals to her fans.

By Agency News Desk
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora _pic courtesy news agency

Model, and actress Malaika Arora, who is a fitness freak, on Monday dropped a glimpse of her morning workout, serving major fitness goals to her fans.

Malaika, who enjoys 18.8 million followers on Instagram, took to the stories section, and shared a photo, wherein she can be seen working out in her home.

Advertisement

The dancer, who is best known for her performance in the song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ can be seen wearing a black shorts and matching T-shirt.

The picture also gave a cute glimpse of her furry friend — pet dog Casper.

Advertisement

The post was captioned as: “Best way to start my day, my week ahead.”

On the work front, she is currently seen as the judge of celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 11.

Advertisement

The other judges are Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. It is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Previous article
Varun Sood juggles workouts, long shoots & strict diet for ‘Karmma Calling’
Next article
Asian qualifiers: Varun Tomar bags Olympics quota after winning gold 10m air pistol
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisement

More in Entertainment

Advertisement