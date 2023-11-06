Manish malhotra's diwali bash: nita ambani, aishwarya rai bachchan, salman khan, rekha light up the night

The ace fashion designer of Bollywood, Manish Malhotra hosted a grand pre-Diwali party at his residence, here, and among the attendees were Nita Ambani, Rekha, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, and many other celebrities.

In the video, Manish can be seen greeting the paparazzi and saying, “Happy Diwali. The Diwali season starts now.”

He is seen wearing a black ensemble, and the backdrop is studded with white flowers, making it a dreamy entrance.

The video shows Nita Ambani, along with her to be daughter in law Radhika Merchant.

Nita looked royal in a navy blue embellished saree, with matching diamond jewellery. Radhika looked beautiful in a white, heavily embellished lehenga. The two posed graciously for the cameras.

Salman was spotted at the Diwali bash in his signature swag and style.

The actor wore a long sleeves blue t-shirt, with black cargo pants, and matching boots. With his hands inside his pockets, he posed for the lens. He smiled while the paps were shouting ‘Tiger Tiger’.

The evergreen actress of Bollywood Rekha looked exquisite in a golden saree, and full sleeves blouse. She opted for a neckpiece, matching mangtika, bangles, and earrings. With her signature red lips and dewy makeup, Rekha exuded elegance.

Gauri Khan gave queen vibes with her ethnic look at the party. She wore a pastel green coloured transparent saree with silver and golden embroidery on it.

Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Dr Nene were also spotted at the party. She looked gorgeous in a black sheer saree, with her hair open and silver chandbaalis.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also graced the party, in a blood red kurta and sharara set, with a matching dupatta. She opted for red lips, and completed the look with a golden clutch in her hand.

The party also witnessed the presence of lovebirds of Bollywood like Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

The other attendees were Sakshi Dhoni, Sharvari, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Huma Qureshi, Nushrrat Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi, Shamita Shetty, Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Bhumi Pednekar, Banita Sandhu, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and many others.

Manish malhotra's diwali bash: nita ambani, aishwarya rai bachchan, salman khan, rekha light up the night

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Arrive Separately For Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash

Beauties in red

Sara Ali Khan arrives at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. While Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in a white kurta

Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor Shikhar Pahariya at Manish’s party.

Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhillar, Kriti Sanon and Alaya F at the party.

Raveena Tandon, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and others at the bash.