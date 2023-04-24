Nick Jonas trolled for staring at Priyanka Chopra’s cleavage

Nick Jonas is currently in Italy, where global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is promoting her upcoming Hollywood TV series Citadel.

On Saturday, Priyanka had shared a series of photos of her posing with Nick in what appeared to be a balcony of a fancy hotel. While the photos had fans drooling over the couple, a section of the internet trolled Nick for “staring hard” at Priyanka’s cleavage in one of the pictures.

Priyanka was seen wearing a green gown while Nick was seen wearing a dark blue suit.

One user wrote, “Where are you looking at man?” Another one commented, “Nick be staring hard at the last pic.” A third user wrote, “Why is he looking like he hasn’t seen it before?”