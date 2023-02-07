scorecardresearch
Nora Fatehi flaunting her sexy back in a lime-colored thigh-High Slit Satin Gown, Netizens trolled her and says “Nanga nach kro ye baki reh gya bs”

Nora Fatehi knows how to make head turns with her stunning avatars every now and then.

Gorgeous Nora Fatehi knows how to make head turns with her stunning avatars every now and then. She’s currently grabbing eyeballs over her latest thigh-high slit attire but it is her s*xy back that has left the tails wagging. Scroll below to know why netizens aren’t very impressed with her looks.

In the latest video, Nora Fatehi could be seen enjoying her time by the beach. She donned a backless lime-colored satin gown with a thigh-high slit gown. She complemented her attire with silver hoops and walked bare feet as she posed sensuously for the camera. Nde tonnes of makeup on the face and side-swept hair completed her look. Nora Fatehi could be seen flaunting her sexy back during multiple frames in the video.

This did not go very well with the netizens who began mercilessly trolling her. A user wrote, “Nanga nach kro ye baki reh gya bs”. “Bump dikha dikha he just looting trp useless,” another wrote.

