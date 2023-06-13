Nora Fatehi flaunts her backless dress in black and grooves with Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re song

Nora Fatehi stepped out last night to attend an event in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of Nora started circulating on social media.

Paparazzi and the star’s fan pages dropped several snippets from the event, featuring Nora’s stylish look in a backless black-coloured dress and her dancing with Abhishek Bachchan on the tunes of his song, Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Nora’s night-out look, she wore a black slip-on dress featuring a plunging backless design extending to her hips, a neckline, a thigh-high slit on the front, spaghetti straps.