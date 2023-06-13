scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Nora Fatehi flaunts her backless dress in black and grooves with Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re song

Nora Fatehi stepped out last night to attend an event in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of Nora started circulating on social media.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Nora Fatehi flaunts her backless dress in black and grooves with Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re song
Nora Fatehi flaunts her backless dress in black and grooves with Abhishek Bachchan on Kajra Re song

Nora Fatehi stepped out last night to attend an event in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of Nora started circulating on social media.

Paparazzi and the star’s fan pages dropped several snippets from the event, featuring Nora’s stylish look in a backless black-coloured dress and her dancing with Abhishek Bachchan on the tunes of his song, Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Nora Fatehi attended an event last night, dressed in a black backless dress. Videos of the star arriving at the event and dancing with Abhishek Bachchan started circulating on social media. 

Nora’s night-out look, she wore a black slip-on dress featuring a plunging backless design extending to her hips, a neckline, a thigh-high slit on the front, spaghetti straps.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Oracle founder Larry Ellison now world's 4th richest person
Next article
AAP grants Rs 1 cr each to two doctors who died of Covid
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Allan Border backs Boland to retain his place in Australian playing XI for Ashes

Sports

Sunil Chhetri announces wife's pregnancy in style after scoring 86th goal for India

Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer and GSK to battle for share of new RSV vaccine market: Report

News

Kangana Ranaut returns to exercise routine after two year break, shares video of workout session

News

'The Kerala Story' actress to play female superhero in upcoming international film

Technology

Indian space startup's Azista BST's satellite orbited by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket

Health & Lifestyle

AAP grants Rs 1 cr each to two doctors who died of Covid

Technology

Oracle founder Larry Ellison now world's 4th richest person

News

Madonna stuns fans as with dramatic new hairstyle amid Sam Smith collaboration criticism

News

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani recreate the wedding pose of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gets heavily trolled

Technology

Salesforce to invest $500 mn in generative AI startups, unveils AI Cloud

Sports

Nathan Lyon ends his long wait, wins 'equivalent of a World Cup' in WTC title

Sports

Teenager Robert Renan earns Brazil call-up for friendlies

Technology

Reddit faces brief outage amid protest against new API policy

Sports

Germany secure late draw with Ukraine in international friendly

Technology

Global town square needs transformation: New Twitter CEO

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out message editing feature on Windows beta

Technology

Outright lie, no one was raided or sent to jail: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Dorsey

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US