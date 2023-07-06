scorecardresearch
On Alisah’s first trip to Paris, Sushmita Sen and her ‘shona’ dance in front of Eiffel Tower

Sushmita Sen shared a glimpse from her vacation in Paris featuring her younger daughter Alisah.

By Agency News Desk
Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen shared a glimpse from her vacation in Paris featuring her younger daughter Alisah.

Sushmita, who is vacationing in Europe, posted an adorable video with her daughter Alisah, where the duo were seen dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Alisah seemed shy at first but got her groove on when her mother joined her in the clip. Sushmita shared that Alisah is now moving abroad for further studies in the caption.

She wrote: “Magical Alisah. My Shona’s first trip to Paris, France before she leaves to study abroad!!! How time flies… I will forever cherish our dance!!!”

She added the hashtags – forever in love, maa, Eiffel Tower, Alisah’s bucket list, travel diaries and dance with destiny to her caption.

Sushmita, is a mother of two. She adopted Renee Sen, 23, and Alisah Sen, 13. On the work front, she will next be seen in the third season of ‘Aarya’ and ‘Taali’, where she will play the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

