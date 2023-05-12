scorecardresearch
Palak Tiwari flaunts a sexy pose in a floral bodycon mini dress

Palak Tiwari set some summer fashion goals as she slipped into Pink Porcupines' white mini dress with beautiful peach floral prints.

By Pooja Tiwari
Whether it’s a hot summer day or a fancy dinner party, these flowery ensembles are guaranteed to turn heads.

And who better to show us how to slay the floral dress trend than Palak Tiwari, the ultimate fashionista and daughter of Shweta Tiwari. Well, it wasn’t a surprise because everyone is aware of Palak Tiwari’s sense of style. She continued to provide style hints throughout Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s promotional campaigns. Given her most recent collection of photos, it is reasonable to say that Palak Tiwari is a true fashionista.

Beauty Palak Tiwari set some summer fashion goals as she slipped into Pink Porcupines’ white mini dress with beautiful peach floral prints. The noodle string number featured gathered detailing and a sweetheart neckline. The actress aced it with her foxy eye look and sharp contouring, highlighting her facial features.

Pooja Tiwari
