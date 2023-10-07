scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra’s grand welcome to her husband Raghav Chadha’s house

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot in Udaipur on September 24

By Shweta Ghadashi
Parineeti Chopra's grand welcome to her husband Raghav Chadha's house _ pic courtesy instagram
Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot in Udaipur on September 24. The pictures from their dreamy and royal wedding are already doing rounds on the internet and now a video of Parineeti's grand welcome at Raghav's Delhi residence has surfaced online.

The pictures from their dreamy and royal wedding are already doing rounds on the internet and now a video of Parineeti’s grand welcome at Raghav’s Delhi residence has surfaced online.

The Chadha family planned a surprise dhol for the newlyweds and they also arranged some sweet and fun games. Parineeti and Raghav, who could not stop smiling, also answered a few interesting questions. When asked, ‘Who said I love you first?’, Parineeti pointed towards herself.

The caption of the video shared by Fourfold Pictures read, “A daughter in law is the light that brings happiness into a mothers life. Never seen a Bahu Swagat so beautifully done! The Chadha family planned a surprise dhol and decor for @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 followed by some sweet and fun games. As Pari said… the best family in the world. They surely made her feel like a QUEEN.”

Img. Sourcefourfoldpictures
7
Entertainment Today

