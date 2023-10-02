scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra shares Pre wedding rituals pictures with Raghav Chadha as she organised sports day for wedding guests

Parineeti Chopra has shared a few photos from her pre-wedding festivities.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Parineeti Chopra shares Pre wedding rituals pictures with Raghav Chadha as she organised sports day for wedding guests _ pic courtesy instagram

Parineeti Chopra has shared a few photos from her pre-wedding festivities. The actor, who tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha last Sunday in Udaipur, posted the happiest photos from a ‘sports day’ that was organised at their hotel’s lawns. Guests from both sides of the families participated in the fun.

Parineeti in an orange top that read the word ‘bride’ on the front, with washed blue denims. Raghav wore a similar shirt in blue, with the word ‘groom’ embossed on the chest. Guests were all dressed in white t-shirts, divided by markings of ‘team bride’ or ‘team groom’ on their tees.

Parineeti captioned, ‘Time to spill the beans on our not-so-traditional rituals, to kickstart our traditional Indian wedding! Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats
Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this
Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless
Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game)
The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side. Now, about setting the trend: It’s not just about winning or losing. It’s about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered.

