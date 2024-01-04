Preity Zinta switches to ‘tourist mode’ as she poses with ‘pati parmeshwar’ in Peru

Actress Preity Zinta is currently holidaying in Peru and even struck a romantic pose with her “pati parmeshwar” Gene Goodenough.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture dressed in a black sweater and pants while Gene wore a black sweater with grey trousers. The two are seen sharing a warm hug as they posed for a picture.

She captioned the image: “Tourist mode #PatiParmeshwar #pztravel #ting.”

Preity and Gene got married in February 2016, in the US. She has relocated in Los Angeles ever since.

In November 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ directed by Neerraj Pathak. The marked her comeback to films after a 5-year hiatus.

It also stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.