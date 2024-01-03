Thursday, January 4, 2024
Preity Zinta kicks off 2024 on a ‘colourful’ note, shares picture

Preity Zinta shared picture of herself from the New Year celebrations, and shared that she is starting the year 2024 on a colourful note

Preity Zinta kicks off 2024
Actress Preity Zinta on Wednesday shared picture of herself from the New Year celebrations, and shared that she is starting the year 2024 on a colourful note.

The ‘Veer Zaara’ actress is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 10.8 million followers on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Preity dropped a happy selfie, wearing a colourful hat, and an orange coloured tee shirt.

With black sunglasses, the actress is flaunting her dimpled smile.

She captioned the post: “Starting 2024 on a colourful note #pztravel #ting.”

Though, the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actress did not disclose the location where the photograph was clicked, her fans commented on the post, saying that it is Peru.

On February 29, 2016, Zinta married Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In 2021, she and her husband became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

On the work front, Preity was last seen in 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’, which was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

