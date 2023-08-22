scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family pictures with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, flaunts her belly button piercing; Fan says, ‘Motherhood looks good on you Priyanka’

Singer Nick Jonas' wife-actor Priyanka Chopra, as well as their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, had joined him in New York.

By Shweta Ghadashi
The band Jonas Brothers is currently on a North America tour and had recently performed in New York. Singer Nick Jonas’ wife-actor Priyanka Chopra, as well as their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, had joined him in New York. On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a series of new pictures of herself, Nick and Malti from their recent trip to New York and Boston.

Priyanka also shared a close-up picture of herself, which gave a better look at her belly button piercing. Nick Jonas dropped a bunch of heart eyes emojis in the comments section of Priyanka’s latest Instagram post.

She captioned, “August magic”. The actor’s face was not visible in one of the pictures that showed her posing in an embellished white crop top and mini skirt paired with a silver jacket. Her belly button piercing stood out in the photo.

YouTube sees over 1.7 bn views on AI tool-related videos in 2023
